Domestic assault leads to chase in Tuscola County

A domestic assault suspect led police on a wild chase in Tuscola County.

Officials responded Wednesday night to a home on Dunham Road in Fairgrove Township where the assault happened.

As police were talking to the victims, the 35-year-old suspect took off heading south on Sheridan Road.

He ran multiple stop signs before he lost control and slammed into a ditch near Wilder Road.

He wasn't severely hurt and remains behind bars, police said.

