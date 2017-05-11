Domestic assault leads to chase in Tuscola County - WNEM TV 5

Domestic assault leads to chase in Tuscola County

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A domestic assault suspect led police on a wild chase in Tuscola County. 

Officials responded Wednesday night to a home on Dunham Road in Fairgrove Township where the assault happened. 

As police were talking to the victims, the 35-year-old suspect took off heading south on Sheridan Road. 

He ran multiple stop signs before he lost control and slammed into a ditch near Wilder Road. 

He wasn't severely hurt and remains behind bars, police said. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.