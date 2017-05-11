Drug bust leads to six arrests in Clare County

Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.

On Tuesday, May 9 deputies with the Clare County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 400 block of North Scott Drive in Farwell to serve an outstanding warrant on 26-year-old Brooklyn Milliken.

Deputies contacted Milliken at her home and found several other people inside. One person, 33-year-old Kerry Eckler, had several warrants for his arrest as well.

While talking with Eckler, officers found individually packaged bags of methamphetamine, along with prescription medication that was not prescribed to him.

Four others inside the home were also arrested.

Police said Desarae Milliken, 24, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. William Jones, 28, had a warrant out of Clare County. Heather Wright, 30, had several warrants for her arrest. Barbara Wright was also found to be in violation of probation.

All six were placed under arrest and taken to the Clare County Jail.

They were charged with the following:

Brooklyn Leigh Milliken was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and Possession of Meth (2nd Offense Notice) and bond was set at $35,000

Kerry Joseph Eckler was charged with Possession of Meth (2nd Offense) + Possession of Analogs (2nd Offense) and bond was set at $35,000

Desarae Dakota Milliken was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and bond was set at $35,000

Barbara Sue Wright was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and Use of Meth and bond was set at $20,000

William Edward Jones Jr. was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and bond was set at $20,000

Heather Nicole Wright was lodged on her outstanding warrants and faced no new charges for the incident.

