MiFreeFishing Weekend coming up in June

Michigan offers exceptional fishing. Experience it for yourself during the 2017 Summer Free Fishing Weekend June 10-11.

Grab a fishing rod and hit the watch for #MiFreeFishingWeekend on June 10-11.

That Saturday and Sunday everyone can fish recreationally without a license.

Another bonus, during #MiFreeFishingWeekend, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee for vehicle access to state parks and recreation areas.

Several of those locations will host official 2017 Summer Free Fishing Weekend events geared toward the whole family. You can find a full list here.

Michigan has celebrated the free fishing weekend every year since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state’s aquatic resources.

The state boasts more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams and 11,000 inland lakes.

All fishing regulations still apply during the time period.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.