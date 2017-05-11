Girl, 13, kidnapped from bus stop, sexually assaulted

Authorities say a man has been arrested after he kidnapped a teenage girl from her bus stop, drove her to a home and sexually assaulted her.

Police responded on Wednesday, May 10 at about 7:45 p.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Clinton after dispatchers received a 911 call from a 13-year-old who said she had been kidnapped and was being held upstairs in a house.

Officers were able to narrow down the search to a specific house and found the victim inside along with the suspect.

Investigators found out the girl had been waiting for the bus in the 1600 block of Portage when she was approached by the suspect and forced into his car.

The man then drove her to a house on Clinton where she said he sexually assaulted her.

Police said the teen called 911 when another person came home unexpectedly and the man had to leave her alone.

The girl told police she did not know the man before the incident.

The suspect has been arrested for kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree. He is currently being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-210.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.