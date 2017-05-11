Alma Police Department warns of imposter - WNEM TV 5

Alma Police Department warns of imposter

Source: Alma Police Department Facebook Page Source: Alma Police Department Facebook Page
ALMA, MI (WNEM) -

Alma Police are warning of a police imposter.

The department said it handled an incident where someone called and then texted stating that he was an officer from the Alma Police Department.

He even texted a photo of himself, which the department posted on its Facebook page.

Alma Police want you to know that you will not have random questions left on your voicemail, or texted to you from any of the department’s officers.

The department will also not text a photo.

If in doubt, do not share any information and call the office directly at (989) 463-8317.

