Alma Police Department warns of imposter

Alma Police are warning of a police imposter.

The department said it handled an incident where someone called and then texted stating that he was an officer from the Alma Police Department.

He even texted a photo of himself, which the department posted on its Facebook page.

Alma Police want you to know that you will not have random questions left on your voicemail, or texted to you from any of the department’s officers.

The department will also not text a photo.

If in doubt, do not share any information and call the office directly at (989) 463-8317.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.