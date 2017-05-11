Time running out to claim winning lottery ticket bought in Saginaw

Time is running out to claim a winning lottery ticket sold in Mid-Michigan.

The winning $105,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot ticket from the May 16, 2016 drawing was sold at the Bay Road Express Stop in Saginaw. The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn: 02-07-15-21-25.

The prize has to be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. If the prize isn't claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

If the ticket holder doesn't come forward, officials said it would be the first major price to go unclaimed in 2017.

If you believe you are the lucky winner, contact the Lottery's Public Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to make an appointment to claim the prize at the headquarters in Lansing.

