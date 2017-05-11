Delta College raising tuition costs...again

Students will have to dish out more money in order to attend classes next year at a local college.

Delta College is joining the ranks of schools across the country and raising its tuition rates. Students will now have to pay $7.50 per credit hour, raising the total to $107 per credit.

It's the most expensive classes have ever been at the college.

School officials said the increase is an effort to keep up the quality of classes without having to trim out any program options.

