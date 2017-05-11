Coast Guard medevacs man from vessel on Lake Erie

The U.S. Coast Guard medevacked a man suffering from a life-threatening illness from a cargo boat on Lake Erie.

A search-and-rescue controller at the Coast Guard Sector in Detroit was notified about 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 about a crew member who was suffering from a life-threatening condition aboard a cargo vessel.

The boat was currently in lower Lake Erie, near Marblehead, Ohio.

After speaking with a Coast Guard flight surgeon, rescue teams set out in an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and a 45-foot rescue boat towards the vessel.

An EMT traveled with the rescue crews, boarded the cargo vessel and was better able to assess the man. The air crew then hoisted the patient into the helicopter.

The man was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio where he was last listed in stable condition.

Officials did not release his name or what illness he was suffering from.

