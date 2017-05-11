Local students being urged to vaccinate against meningitis

Local high school students are being urged to get vaccinated against a potentially deadly disease.

Thursday, the Genesee County Health Department is holding a press conference to warning students and parents about the dangers of meningitis B. Meningitis is a serious illness caused by a type of bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. It can lead to an infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord and can also infect the blood.

The mother of a victim who passed away from the disease will speak to students about why they should get vaccinated.

The press conference begins at 2:30 p.m.

Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.