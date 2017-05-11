Supermarket expanding in Flint, creating new jobs

A key supermarket in Mid-Michigan is expanding.

Great Giant Supermarket, located on Saginaw Street in Flint, will be investing $725,000 to expand and update its offerings and services to residents. The upgrades will include a full-service deli with homemade foods.

The expansion is expected to create 18 news jobs.

The supermarket was purchased in December 2014 by Jeff and Jim Yono. The owners were awarded a loan from mBank with a guaranty from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

