Michigan Women's Basketball to Participate in Preseason WNIT

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Fresh off its 2017 WNIT championship, the University of Michigan women's basketball team will compete in the 2017 Preseason WNIT as announced by tournament officials on Wednesday (May 10).

The November event features a three-game guarantee for all teams and all games during the tournament will be hosted by participating schools. The Preseason WNIT field consists of Michigan, CSU Northridge, Drake, George Mason, Houston, Liberty, Louisiana, Louisville, Milwaukee, New Orleans, Old Dominion, Oregon, Saint Francis (Pa.), Southeast Missouri State, Texas A&M and Toledo.

Michigan is making its second appearance in the Preseason WNIT in school history, also participating in the tourney during the 2003-04 campaign.

U-M is coming off a record-breaking season in 2016-17, setting new school records in wins (28), points (2,846), home wins (19), winning percentage (.756), three-pointers made (279) and rebounds (1,403). The WNIT championship marked the first postseason championship for the Wolverines in school history.

First-round matchups and the bracket will be announced at a later date.

