Michigan's High Marks in NCAA APR Report Feature Eight Perfect Score

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The NCAA national office released the 2015-16 Academic Progress Rate (APR) data and penalty reports for all Division I institutions on Wednesday (May 10) as part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. All University of Michigan varsity athletic programs are well above the threshold required by the NCAA, including eight teams with perfect multiyear scores: baseball, women's cross country, men's golf, women's golf, men's gymnastics, softball, volleyball and wrestling.

The report is based on four-year calculations of data from the 2012-13 through 2015-16 academic years.

Michigan is one of just five schools from the Bowl Subdivision to earn a multiyear score of 993 or greater in the sport of football. Additionally, U-M is the nation's only FBS school to record at least a 990 in football and a 995 in men's basketball. U-M extends its standing as the only school to achieve the aforementioned marks in addition to a 995 or greater in women's basketball.

Additionally, 15 U-M athletic teams recorded perfect 2015-16 academic year scores following 16 perfect scores last year, 24 in 2013-14 and 13 in 2012-13.

The APR is a real-time measure of a team's academic performance and is calculated by reviewing variables such as eligibility, retention and graduation rates of student-athletes competing on every Division I sports team.

In order to compete in the 2017-18 postseason, teams must achieve a 930 four-year APR. NCAA member representatives chose the 930 standard because that score predicts a 50 percent graduation rate for the team. Additionally, teams must earn at least a 930 APR to avoid penalties.

On May 3, the U-M football, men's basketball, baseball, women's cross country, men's golf, women's golf, men's gymnastics, softball, men's track and field, volleyball and wrestling teams were recognized by the NCAA with the Academic Performance Program Public Recognition Award for ranking among the top 10 percent of their respective sports in the most recent multiyear APR report. The 11 awards set an institutional record and led all Big Ten schools.

For a third straight year, Michigan is the only Big Ten Conference institution to earn recognition awards in both football and men's basketball, with men's basketball now having earned the award in six straight years.

Following are the University of Michigan APR multiyear and 2015-16 scores by sport:

Sport Multiyear 2015-16 Baseball 1,000 1,000 Men's Basketball 995 981 Women's Basketball 995 1,000 Men's Cross Country 990 982 Women's Cross Country 1,000 1,000 Field Hockey 985 971 Football 993 997 Men's Golf 1,000 1,000 Women's Golf 1,000 1,000 Men's Gymnastics 1,000 1,000 Women's Gymnastics 995 981 Ice Hockey 978 962 Men's Lacrosse 984 994 Women's Lacrosse 997 1,000 Women's Rowing 994 1,000 Men's Soccer 991 982 Women's Soccer 984 987 Softball 1,000 1,000 Men's Swimming & Diving 996 1,000 Women's Swimming & Diving 993 1,000 Men's Tennis 990 1,000 Women's Tennis 977 1,000 Men's Track & Field 995 991 Women's Track & Field 993 976 Women's Volleyball 1,000 1,000 Women's Water Polo 983 975 Wrestling 1,000 1,000

