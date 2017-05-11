SVSU's Reeves, Rousse earn NFCA All-Midwest Region Honors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced the 2017 NFCA Division II All-Region teams. This year's squads are comprised of 210 student-athletes from 116 programs.

The Saginaw Valley State University Softball program had two student-athletes earn all-region accolades, as Courtney Reeves (Kenosha, Wis. / Lincoln Land CC) was named to the All-Midwest First Team at the designated player position and Meredith Rousse (Bay City, Mich. / Western HS) was named to the All-Midwest Second Team at second base.

Reeves, the First Team All-GLIAC designated player, tied the program's single season record with 12 home runs and she is tied for the GLIAC lead in that category as well. She hit .339, adding seven doubles, 34 RBI and 15 walks. She posted a slugging percentage of .677 in her 45 games played.

Rousse leads the Cardinals and is 4th in the GLIAC with her .457 batting average. She has racked-up 15 doubles, 29 RBI, six home runs, two triples and drawn 27 walks. Rousse scored 43 runs during the regular season and has a slugging percentage of .721, as well as a .544 on-base percentage. She went 22-for-23 on stolen base attempts. Her average ranks 4th in the league, as do her runs and doubles. Her stolen bases are third while her on-base and slugging percentages rank 2nd in the league.

* - Regular season statistics

After claiming the 2017 GLIAC Softball Tournament championship, the No. 22 nationally-ranked Cardinals begin NCAA Division II postseason play on Thursday (May 11) against the University of Indianapolis. The second Midwest sub-regional tournament is being hosted by the University of Southern Indiana at the USI Softball Field. SVSU takes-on the Greyhounds at 1:00 p.m. eastern time.

Click here to follow the 2017 Midwest Regional at USI

Copyright 2017. Saginaw Valley State. All frights reserved.