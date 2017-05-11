2017 Quick Lane Bowl game schedule for Ford Field

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions announced today that the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl will be played on Tuesday, December 26 and will be televised by ESPN.



In late 2016, a multiyear-extension agreement was announced with Ford Motor Company’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center renewing Quick Lane as title sponsor for the annual bowl game held at Ford Field. The renewal guaranteed naming rights of the bowl game through 2019. Quick Lane became the game’s title sponsor prior to the inaugural game in 2014.



The third annual Quick Lane Bowl featured a matchup between the University of Maryland, being led by first year head coach D.J. Durkin, and Boston College, who was looking to secure its first bowl win since 2007 with head coach Steve Addazio at the helm. While the BC Eagles had an early lead, the Maryland Terrapins answered with touchdowns on back-to-back drives, narrowing the Boston College lead to 36-27 early in the third quarter. Though the Terrapins got on the board again with a field goal, they ultimately couldn’t overcome the BC defensive line – the game’s MVP. The Eagles prevailed 36-30.



The Quick Lane Bowl traditionally features teams from the Big Ten and ACC. At the end of the college football season, officials from both conferences meet with bowl officials to determine the best possible matchup and choose their team representatives.



The Detroit Lions entertainment division, DLI Entertainment, has promoted multiple large-scale shows and events at Ford Field, including seven consecutive sold-out Kenny Chesney concerts, Taylor Swift, the 2003 Basketbowl, 2008 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regionals, 2009 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four and the 2010 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four.



Visit www.quicklanebowl.com for more information.



About Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in Downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with an 9-7 record. In addition to professional football, the Detroit Lions have a visible and active community relations role in the Detroit area. With a focus on health and wellness and community revitalization, the Lions have contributed $7.2 million through philanthropic efforts since 1991. For more information, please visit http://www.detroitlions.com.



About Quick Lane

Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With its more than 800 locations, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy. Quick Lane® is a registered trademark of Ford Motor Company.



About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company based in Dearborn, Michigan. With about 201,000 employees and 62 plants worldwide, the company’s core business includes designing,

manufacturing, marketing and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. To expand its business model, Ford is aggressively pursuing emerging opportunities with investments in electrification, autonomy and mobility. Ford provides financial services through

Ford Motor Credit Company. For more information regarding Ford and its products and services, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Copyright 2017 Detroit Lions. All rights reserved.

