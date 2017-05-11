Baseball National Rankings Wrap-Up

MIDLAND, MICH - The Northwood baseball team concluded the best regular season in program history with a four game sweep over the University of Findlay to finish the regular season 39-11 and 22-6 in conference play. In the final NCAA Regional Rankings of the regular season posted on Wednesday (May 10), the Timberwolves once again held the #1 ranking in the Midwest.

The 39 wins overall are nine more than any other season in program history while the 26 conference victories this year are six more than any other season in school history. Northwood's .813 GLIAC win percentage is the highest for any team in the conference since 2011. With post-season play still upcoming, the team's 39 victories this year are the most for a GLIAC team since 2014.

The Timberwolves also received a unanimous #1 ranking in the Midwest Region from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and are #9 in the country according to the NCBWA Division II top 25. In the Collegiate Baseball Division II Poll, the Timberwolves earned a top 25 ranking and moved up to #9 in the country.

The official NCAA Regional Rankings determine the post-season NCAA tournament while the polls from the NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Division II poll do not carry any weight with the NCAA rankings.

Moreover, Northwood is the only team in the NCAA Midwest region that has not lost back to back games all season. The Timberwolves are also a perfect 16-0 in nine inning GLIAC games this season.

Northwood currently stands at 39-11 overall and finished GLIAC play at 22-6. The Timberwolves are the number one seed in the GLIAC Tournament and open play against sixth seeded Hillsdale on Thursday (May 11) at 10:30 am.

