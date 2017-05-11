Northwood Women's Golf Finishes 10th At NCAA Super Regional

OVERVIEW – NCAA SUPER REGIONAL
LOCATION: Canton, Ohio
COURSE: Glenmoor Country Club (Par 72 – 6,197 Yards)
RECAP: Northwood finishes their 2016-17 season with a 10th place finish at the NCAA Super Regional Monday-Wednesday (May 8-10).
INSIDE THE EVENT
TOP NU PERFORMERS
NORTHWOOD NOTES
