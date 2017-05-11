Northwood Women's Golf Finishes 10th At NCAA Super Regional - WNEM TV 5

Northwood Women's Golf Finishes 10th At NCAA Super Regional

OVERVIEW – NCAA SUPER REGIONAL

LOCATION: Canton, Ohio
COURSE: Glenmoor Country Club (Par 72 – 6,197 Yards)
RECAP: Northwood finishes their 2016-17 season with a 10th place finish at the NCAA Super Regional Monday-Wednesday (May 8-10).

INSIDE THE EVENT

  • Northwood shot team scores of 343-328-324 to finish at 995 overall.
  • No. 7 Indianapolis was the overall winner at 875 (290-293-292), followed by Grand Valley State at 912 (300-307-305)
  • A total of 12 teams took part in the event.

TOP NU PERFORMERS

NORTHWOOD NOTES

  • This was the final event for seniors Cannon and Little. 

