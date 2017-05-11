Five SVSU Cardinals earn All-GLIAC accolades

XENIA, Ohio - The 2017 All-GLIAC Baseball teams have been officially released, with the announcement coming in conjunction with the league's postseason tournament in Ohio.

Saginaw Valley State had five players named to respective All-GLIAC teams, with Cole Brooks (DH), Chad Carson (INF) and Adam Fitzgibbon (OF) earning second team honor. Brendan Harrison (C/1B) and Alex Millhisler (RHP) were named to the All-GLIAC Honorable Mention Team.

Brooks was second on the team with a .363 batting average, matching the team-high with seven home runs, adding 10 doubles and three triples. He drove-in 36 runs in his freshman campaign. Cole was named the NCBWA National Player of the Week once during the season as well.

Carson ranks 4th in the GLIAC and leads the Cardinals with his .395 batting average. He posted 21 doubles, ranking him 2nd in the league. Carson belted three home runs and added 32 RBI in 2017. He led the league by being hit 14 times as well. His 21 doubles are a new single season record at SVSU. He drew 18 walks in his 172 at-bats. Chad led the team with 43 runs scored.

Fitzgibbon registered a .344 average this year, tying the team-high with seven home runs. He added 11 doubles and a pair of triples, knocking-in 36 RBI. Fitzgibbon led the team with 21 walks as well, adding a team-high six stolen bases. He scored 36 runs.

Harrison was solid once again at the plate for the Cardinals, spending time at the catcher and first base positions. He hit .311 with three home runs, 19 RBI and six doubles. He drew 14 walks as well for SVSU.

Millhisler emerged as a top pitcher for Saginaw Valley, posting a 4.63 era in his 16 appearances. He had a 3.71 era in conference games only and averaged 5.64 strikeouts per nine innings overall. The freshman walked just eight batters in his 44.2 innings pitched.

Saginaw Valley finished the 2017 season with a 20-28 record and 14-18 mark in the GLIAC.

