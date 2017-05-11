Cardinals Close Season at 2017 Super Regionals

AXTELL, Neb. - The Saginaw Valley State University Men's Golf team wrapped-up the 2016-17 season at the 2017 NCAA Division II Midwest / Central Super Regional tournament on Wednesday.

The Cardinals rounded-out play for the tournament with a score of 279, finishing-off a record 54 hole score of 849 (280-290-279). The 15-under par final score bested the previous mark of 865 by 16 strokes. SVSU finished nine strokes back of 4th place Central Arkansas, which was the final advancing team on to the national championships. Central Missouri won the event at -33, followed by Ferris State at -28.

Dustin Pumford posted a career-low score on the final day for the Cardinals, as he carded a 69 (-3) on Wednesday. He finished his final round with birdies on four of the last five holes. Pumford finished tied for 45th overall after his two-under total (70-75-69, 214).

Mason Motte matched the score of 69 as well, notching four birdies in the final 18 holes. He finished tied for 31st place after his four-under par total, with all three rounds being at par or better (71-72-69).

Ryan Peruski posted a two-under score of 70 on day three, finishing the tournament in a tie for 49th place overall. He registered five birdies on the last round, including the 18th hole. His 72-73-70 scores have him at one-under overall.

Austin Carter finished-off his fantastic weekend with another under-par round. Carter had a 71 (-1) on Wednesday, using a pair of birdies and an eagle to finish his tournament at eight-under par. That total score had him tied for 11th overall in the event. He had scores of 67-70-71 at the Awarii Dunes Golf Course.

Jared Lyons competed in the event for SVSU as well, posting an even-par score of 72 on the final day. Lyons had three birdies in his final nine holes of play. He added that to his rounds of 78-78 in the first two rounds to finish at 12-over par.

The tournament finishes the 2016-17 season for the Cardinals, who return almost the entire roster and all five who competed in this year's NCAA postseason.

