Police: Student struck by garbage truck on way to school

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A student was struck by a garbage truck while walking to school Thursday morning, police said.

It happened at the intersection of Malzahn and Mackinaw in Saginaw about 9:40 a.m.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, but did not receive serious injuries, police said.

