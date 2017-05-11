Hazmat crew responds to oil spill in park - WNEM TV 5

Hazmat crew responds to oil spill in park

A hazmat crew responded to an oil spill at Clio Park Thursday evening.

The park is located on N. Mill Street in Clio.

The spill originated from RPM Auto Sales, 404 S. Mill St. The business was attempting to move used oil from one container to another when it spilled.

About 100 gallons of oil got into the sewer system and made its way to Pine Run Creek.

TV5 has a crew at the scene and will update once more information is available.

