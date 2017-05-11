Genesee County man wins $1 million playing lottery - WNEM TV 5

Genesee County man wins $1 million playing lottery

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Michigan Lottery) (Source: Michigan Lottery)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Genesee County man filled up his tank and his bank account at the same time.

The Lucky 7's multiplier ticket that he paid $10 for turned out to be worth $1 million.

He bought it at the Meijer Gas Station on W. Hill Road in Flint. His lump sum payout was $634,000.

He said he will take his wife on a vacation and invest the rest.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

