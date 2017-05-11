Genesee County man wins $1 million playing lottery

Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.More >
Authorities say a drug bust has led to six arrests in Clare County.More >
Authorities say a man has been arrested after he kidnapped a teenage girl from her bus stop, drove her to a home and sexually assaulted her.More >
Authorities say a man has been arrested after he kidnapped a teenage girl from her bus stop, drove her to a home and sexually assaulted her.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >
Dow has announced plans to invest an additional $400 million in its Midland operations. The move was announced Thursday during a stockholder meeting and is part of the company’s five-year plan for local and worldwide improvements. Plans call for the money to be poured into supporting the transformation of Midland’s manufacturing operations, to allow for better integration of Dow and Dow Corning’s manufacturing operations. Recently Dow announced that it will invest...More >
The move was announced Thursday during a stockholder meeting and is part of the company’s five-year plan for local and worldwide improvements.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
For most home sellers, getting hundreds of inquiries is a dream. But an unusual listing ended in a South Carolina man pulling his home from the market, according to a realtor.More >
The brown recluse spider has already made a recent appearance in Mid-Michigan and is known for its venomous bite.More >
The brown recluse spider has already made a recent appearance in Mid-Michigan and is known for its venomous bite.More >
Police say five people are dead in Michigan after a 22-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle.More >
Police say five people are dead in Michigan after a 22-year-old driver blew through a stop sign and smashed into another vehicle.More >
A domestic assault suspect led police on a wild chase in Tuscola County.More >
A domestic assault suspect led police on a wild chase in Tuscola County.More >
Students will have to dish out more money in order to attend classes next year at a local college.More >
Students will have to dish out more money in order to attend classes next year at a local college.More >
A new public service announcement is warning you to watch for signs of an aneurysm.More >
A new public service announcement is warning you to watch for signs of an aneurysm.More >