A Mother's Plea: Local women gather to end violence

Local women are asking the community to stop the violence before any more children get hurt.

It's part of a new project called "A Mother's Plea."

"We need to touch our children, talk to our children, try to teach our children. Involve them in something. Because the killing has to stop," April Cook-Hawkins said.

Cook-Hawkins is one of the organizers of the event that brings together mothers who lost children to violence.

They're gathering Friday at 2 p.m. to share their message at the Prince of Peace Church in Flint.

More events will follow over Mother's Day weekend.

Cook-Hawkins posted this video on her Facebook page:

