BREAKING: Mundy Township home destroyed by fire

A home was destroyed by fire overnight in Genesee County.

It happened about 2:39 a.m. in the 6400 block of W. Cook Road in Mundy Township.

When firefighters arrived on scene they said the house was fully engulfed. Video from the scene shows the home is a total loss.

It’s unclear what started the fire.

The homeowners were in Florida at the time, officials said.

