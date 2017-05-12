BREAKING: Mundy Township home destroyed by fire - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Mundy Township home destroyed by fire

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A home was destroyed by fire overnight in Genesee County. 

It happened about 2:39 a.m. in the 6400 block of W. Cook Road in Mundy Township.

When firefighters arrived on scene they said the house was fully engulfed. Video from the scene shows the home is a total loss. 

It’s unclear what started the fire. 

The homeowners were in Florida at the time, officials said. 

We’ll bring you more information as it comes into the Continuous News Center.

