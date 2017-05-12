Dozens of jobs coming to Bay City

Dozens of jobs are on their way to Mid-Michigan as part of a multi-million-dollar investment.

The investment is made by Sterling Heights-based Conti Corporation, which designs and maintains electrical and mechanical system.

The company is expanding its piping fabrication operations to Bay City. According to a press release, Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Kentucky, Ohio and Texas.

The $2.4 million expansion will create 50 jobs.

Conti Corporation, based in Sterling Heights, is a multi-trade industrial and commercial contractor offering design, installation and maintenance services of electrical and mechanical systems and equipment. Conti’s customers include auto manufacturers, refineries, power plants, educational and health care facilities, casinos, shopping centers and hotels. The company is expanding its piping fabrication capabilities and plans to open a new pipe fitting manufacturing operation in Bay City, investing nearly $2.4 million and creating 50 jobs. As a result, the company has been awarded a $200,000 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen over competing sites in Kentucky, Ohio and Texas. The Bay City manager will recommend support for the project in the form of a 12-year property tax abatement valued at $180,000. Individuals interested in careers with Conti should visit http://conticorporation.com/careers/.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.