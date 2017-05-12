Family hosts fundraisers to help support Brinley the Brave

A local family is asking for your help Friday as their child continues her fight against leukemia.

Brinley the Brave has been fighting cancer since 2015 when she was just four-years-old.

Her family is holding two events Friday night to support that battle.

One event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Freeland. For $25, guests will get a spa treatment and light dinner.

The other event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wenonah Park in Bay City.

They'll be hosting a community workout and selling headbands to support the cause.

You can follow Brinley's journey on Facebook. Just click here.

