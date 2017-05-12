Michigan fisherman helps pilot of flipped seaplane

A Michigan fisherman has quite the story to tell after a seaplane went belly up right before his eyes.

The pilot was landing Thursday near Sault Ste. Marie when his seaplane suddenly flipped over in the St. Mary's River.

Ralph VanLuven saw it happen, so he quickly packed up his fishing gear and rushed to help while the pilot climbed on top of the sinking plane.

"He was sitting on the pontoon and its like he was kind of like, 'one of those days,'" VanLuven said laughing. "I mean he wasn't happy, but its just, what do you do?"

The pilot wasn't hurt and he even managed to stay dry.

Apparently, he crawled out of the cockpit before it went under water.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.