Reported victims of Larry Nassar to testify during hearing

It could be a very emotional day in court as the reported sexual abuse victims of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar take the stand.

Friday will be the first round of preliminary hearings for Nassar. He's been accused of molesting dozens of young athletes during his time working as a doctor for Michigan State University.

At least seven of those accusers will plead their case today in Ingham County. Among them is Rachael Denhollander, the athlete featured in our very own I-Team Report back in February.

The hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to bring Nassar to trial.

