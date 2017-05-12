Reported victims of Larry Nassar to testify during hearing - WNEM TV 5

Reported victims of Larry Nassar to testify during hearing

Posted: Updated:
Larry Nassar (Source: CNN) Larry Nassar (Source: CNN)
INGHAM COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

It could be a very emotional day in court as the reported sexual abuse victims of former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar take the stand. 

Friday will be the first round of preliminary hearings for Nassar. He's been accused of molesting dozens of young athletes during his time working as a doctor for Michigan State University. 

At least seven of those accusers will plead their case today in Ingham County. Among them is Rachael Denhollander, the athlete featured in our very own I-Team Report back in February.

Read the report here

The hearing will determine if there's enough evidence to bring Nassar to trial. 

You can count on TV5 for complete coverage on air, online and on our mobile app. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.