Attorney: Video shows 8-year-old was bullied before killing himself

Coroners in Ohio are choosing to reopen a tragic case that involves an 8-year-old boy who took his own life back in January.

Now, his mother insists there could be more to the story.

Surveillance video taken at an elementary school in Cincinnati may be the last disturbing evidence in the suicide of Gabriel Taye.

The video appears to show another student throwing the boy against a wall and knocking him unconscious while other kids point and laugh.

The third grader hung himself in his bedroom just three days after the film was recorded.

The family’s attorney said Gabe’s mother was never told about the attack, just that he had fainted. The attorneys, who viewed the video, said the boy lay unconscious for 7 1/2 minutes before an assistant principal and a school nurse came to his aid.

“If the school had told mom that ‘your son was assault,’ ‘your son had lost consciousness for seven minutes,’ she would have immediately taken him to the hospital,”

A Cincinnati Police Department detective investigating the boy’s death reported the bullying incident to the school after seeing the surveillance video, saying it could rise to the level of criminal assault.

Meanwhile, school officials said police and media have "mischaracterized" events in the video.

