BREAKING: Gang surge nets 1,378 arrests nationwide; 7 from Flint

More than 1,000 arrests were made across the United States in the largest gang surge to date.

The six-week nationwide gang operation was led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation targeted gang members involved in criminal activity, including drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, human smuggling, sex trafficking, murder and racketeering.

In total, 1,378 arrests were made across the United States. Of those arrests, 1,098 are facing federal and/or state criminal charges – including 21 people arrested on murder related charges and seven for rape and sexual assault charges.

The remaining 280 were arrested on immigration violations.

The Detroit Free Press reports 20 of those arrests came from Michigan. Of those arrests, seven were Flint gang members representing the Spanish Cobras, East Side Crips and IMOB.

Thirteen more were members of Detroit-based gangs, including the Latin Count, 18th Street, Chedda Avenue and Surenos.

The drug surge took place from March 26 to May 6.

During the operation, HSI and other law enforcement agencies seized 238 firearms and various narcotics including 790.15 ounces of cocaine, 549.96 ounces of methamphetamine, 113.42 ounces of heroin, 1.59 ounces of fentanyl, and 8,1019.46 ounces of marijuana.

Police also seized $491, 763 in U.S. currency.

