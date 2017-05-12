Scam Alert: Caller soliciting local businesses for booster money - WNEM TV 5

Scam Alert: Caller soliciting local businesses for booster money

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
CHESANING, MI (WNEM) -

A scam alert for parents of athletes in a Mid-Michigan community.

Chesaning Sports Boosters are warning families about a scam brought to their attention.

The organization said someone is soliciting local businesses via phone on behalf of the group for advertising money.

They said this is not somebody from their organization, and to report the scam immediately.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.