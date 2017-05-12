No students hurt in bus, vehicle collision - WNEM TV 5

No students hurt in bus, vehicle collision

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

No students were hurt after a bus and vehicle collided Friday morning.

The incident happened between a Flint Community Schools bus and an unidentified driver.

Few other details are known, but the district released the following statement:

“The district is currently reviewing the details of the accident that took place between a bus carrying Flint Community Schools students and another vehicle this morning. We have been informed that no one was injured. The safety of our children is always of primary concern, and we will take active measures to determine the cause of the accident.”

