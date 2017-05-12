BREAKING: Equipment used in Flint pipeline replacement vandalized

Authorities are investigating after a contractor involved in the Flint pipeline replacement arrived to find their equipment vandalized.

Mayor Karen Weaver said equipment for WT Stevens Construction, one of the contractors working on the FAST Start pipe replacement initiative, was being stored at Bryan Elementary School.

Workers arrived Friday morning to find the equipment had been torched, the windows of a backhoe busted and a $70,000 truck destroyed.

Officials said the vandalism happened overnight and investigators believe adults are responsible.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police believe there may be surveillance video of the incident and are continuing to investigate.

