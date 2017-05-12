BREAKING: Equipment used in Flint pipeline replacement vandalize - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Equipment used in Flint pipeline replacement vandalized

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities are investigating after a contractor involved in the Flint pipeline replacement arrived to find their equipment vandalized. 

Mayor Karen Weaver said equipment for WT Stevens Construction, one of the contractors working on the FAST Start pipe replacement initiative, was being stored at Bryan Elementary School.

Workers arrived Friday morning to find the equipment had been torched, the windows of a backhoe busted and a $70,000 truck destroyed.

Officials said the vandalism happened overnight and investigators believe adults are responsible.

There are no suspects at this time.

Police believe there may be surveillance video of the incident and are continuing to investigate. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.