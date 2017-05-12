Authorities: Body of fisherman found in Lake Michigan

Authorities say the body of a fisherman who fell from a boat into Lake Michigan has been found.

The Muskegon County sheriff's department says the body of 65-year-old Donald Walter Schiele of Rockford was found Friday morning near where his boat was discovered.

Witnesses saw Schiele fall on Wednesday about 300 yards off shore from Muskegon County. Rescue boats didn't immediately find him.

White Lake Fire Authority Chief Greg Holman had tried to swim out to the man, but the water was too cold. The U.S. Coast Guard was part of the search along with the Muskegon and Ottawa county sheriff's departments as well as Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.