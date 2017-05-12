Fieger: I'm 'darn serious' about running for governor again

Michigan personal-injury lawyer Geoffrey Fieger says he's "darn serious" about running for governor again 20 years after he won the Democratic primary but lost to Republican incumbent John Engler.

The outspoken Fieger expressed his interest on WKAR-TV's "Off the Record" show Friday.

He could wait to decide until the April 2018 filing deadline. He didn't rule out a 2020 presidential run, either. Click here to see our story on that.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.