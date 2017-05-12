Missing a boat? Police found one

Are you missing a boat?

The Argentine Township Police department is looking for a skipper after a boat was found floating on Lobdell Lake in the Peninsular Drive area.

The boat number is MC9886JD.

If it’s yours, or know where it belongs, call 9-1-1 or the Patrol Cell at 810-280-1769.

