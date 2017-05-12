5 men to stand trial in camera phone-filmed fight

Five men have been ordered to stand trial on assault with intent to murder and other charges in the camera phone-filmed beating of another man in downtown Detroit's Greektown entertainment district.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Stanley Faulk, Keith Harvey, Eddie Curry, Terrell Carter and Rachann Yharbrough are expected to be arraigned Thursday in circuit court.

A sixth man, Tyron Larkins, is scheduled to appear Wednesday at a probable cause conference. His preliminary examination will be held May 22.

Authorities have said Brandon Putnam was with friends early on April 16 when an argument with a group of about eight men turned into a fight. Putnam was beaten as he tried to help one of his friends.

The fight was recorded by camera phones and posted online.

Warning: The video contains graphic images and language.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.