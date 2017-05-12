Gun threat tip closes southwestern Michigan school district

Authorities in southwestern Michigan have interviewed two students in connection with gun threats made against a school district.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office said Friday it will conduct additional interviews regarding he threat against the Centreville Public Schools.

The school district canceled classes Thursday and Friday but Superintendent Rob Kuhlman issued a statement Friday afternoon saying it's safe for students to return to a normal schedule and that classes would resume Monday.

The disruption was prompted by a tip reported to a tip line.

