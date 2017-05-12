Mothers hope to bring end to violence in community

Local moms in one community have just one wish - to see an end to the violence.

It was a violent week in Flint with multiple shootings including one involving a 3-year-old child.

Denise Knuckles had to endure the loss of her child in 2012. Her son Oscar was taken away by gun violence. He was 24.

"They shot my son in the head. They were just trying to help them get some gas. It was in a parking lot and then they left them, they just left them there. I mean, heartless in the cold with no clothes," Knuckles said.

Thanks to people who decided to step up and say something, the killer is behind bars.

"It was a relief because knowing they're not still on the street and they can't do it to nobody else," Knuckles said.

That's not the case for a lot of mothers out there whose children are a victim of an unsolved murder.

"It hurts me that somebody out there knows what happened to my son, but because they don't have enough courage to say then I have to deal with it every day," said Tyronyna Davis.

She lost her 17-year-old son Gabriel in 2015. No one has been arrested in that case. Authorities said they don't have much to go on.

Davis was one of a few mothers, police and community leaders who took part in a press conference on Friday. They urged everyone to do what they can to stop the violence.

"The community is finally trying to work together because that's what this is all about. It's not just my son that's gone. There's other women in this community," Davis said.

Knuckles said there's a better way to solve problems than through violence.

"It's not worth it. I thought about it too. If they didn't get him I thought about it too, but by the grace of God - and I prayed hard - they got him," Knuckles said.

