Michigan State Police give early findings in officer's crash

Michigan State Police say a police officer in western Michigan was traveling at 46 mph and didn't brake until the last second before his cruiser struck a tree, killing him.

The state police said in a news release Friday that a preliminary investigation found Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka was wearing a seat belt and speed was not a factor in the crash early Wednesday.

The news release says Ginka's vehicle left the road and traveled 145 feet over two seconds before striking the tree about 2:30 a.m. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The 34-year-old officer was on duty at the time. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Norton Shores is northwest of Grand Rapids.

