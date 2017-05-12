Jury convicts 2 men in 2015 homicide

A jury convicted two men of murder in the 2015 death of 21-year-old Donnie Younger.

Daquavius Tramble, 23, and Deondra Keel-Haywood, 19, were charged in the shooting death.

Younger was driving a car on Wisner Street near Dartmouth in Flint on Aug. 29, 2015 when his vehicle was shot at numerous times, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

One of the bullets struck Younger in the back of the head, causing him to crash into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The defendants were with others earlier in the day at a restaurant on Clio Road when gunshots rang out, according to testimony.

The pair left and returned with weapons looking for a silver car they believed was responsible for the gunfire, Leyton said. That's when they saw Younger's vehicle and opened fire.

"The violence in this case is frightening," Leyton said. "Sadly, young people seem to have a callous disregard for gun violence and do not have any concept of the consequences of their actions. It is a very disturbing reality we are facing today."

