Groups plan to build more playgrounds in Flint this summer

Organizers of a successful playground project in Flint say they aim to build more in the city that's been dealing with a lead-contaminated water crisis.

The United Way of Genesee County, North Carolina-based Make an Impact Foundation and others say they are within $20,000 of a goal to build two playgrounds. One would be in Broome Park, which has a structurally deficient, nearly 50-year-old playground. The other would be in Hasselbring Park, which has no playground.

Work on both is planned for mid-August. The effort seeks to boost quality of life and enhance the community.

The groups and the city built a playground last summer outside Flint's Berston Field House.

The public health emergency has exposed children to toxic lead and has been linked to a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.