Groups plan to build more playgrounds in Flint this summer - WNEM TV 5

Groups plan to build more playgrounds in Flint this summer

Posted: Updated:
Source: WNEM Source: WNEM
FLINT, Mich. (AP) -

Organizers of a successful playground project in Flint say they aim to build more in the city that's been dealing with a lead-contaminated water crisis.

The United Way of Genesee County, North Carolina-based Make an Impact Foundation and others say they are within $20,000 of a goal to build two playgrounds. One would be in Broome Park, which has a structurally deficient, nearly 50-year-old playground. The other would be in Hasselbring Park, which has no playground.

Work on both is planned for mid-August. The effort seeks to boost quality of life and enhance the community.

The groups and the city built a playground last summer outside Flint's Berston Field House.

The public health emergency has exposed children to toxic lead and has been linked to a deadly Legionnaires' disease outbreak.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.