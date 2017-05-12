Man taken to hospital after Saginaw shooting

A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Saginaw.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on Ledyard near 17th.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

The victim was shot while he was in a vehicle, Kaiser said.

No one is in custody.

