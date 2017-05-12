Man taken to hospital after Saginaw shooting - WNEM TV 5

Man taken to hospital after Saginaw shooting

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Saginaw.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. on Friday on Ledyard near 17th.

The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries, Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser said.

The victim was shot while he was in a vehicle, Kaiser said.

No one is in custody.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.