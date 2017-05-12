Loons to Host Ticket Blitz

MIDLAND, Mich. – With the calendar turned to the month of the May and weather warming up, baseball is on the mind! The Great Lakes Loons are excited help everyone get a jump on their summer plans with a region-wide ticket event on Thursday, May 18.

Staff from the Loons will spread across four locations with remote ticket offices set up where fans can learn more about ticket packages, take a closer look at the promotional schedule and purchase their tickets right then and there. Locations include:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Dow Diamond – 825 E Main St, Midland, MI 48640

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tim Horton’s – 3460 Wilder Rd, Bay City, MI 48706

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tim Horton’s – 3195 Tittabawassee Rd, Saginaw, MI 48604

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Garber Bay Road – 5330 Bay Rd, 103, Saginaw, MI 48604

If you purchase a ticket to a game at one of the locations on May 18, you will receive a free Loons hat at the time of purchase (while supplies last). Fans can also interact and get their picture taken with Lou E. Loon at the Bay City and Saginaw locations throughout the day.

Special to only the Dow Diamond event, a complimentary lunch will be served to anyone who purchases a ticket to a 2017 regular season game or Midwest League All-Star Game event. The barbeque will be held outside the Loon Loft on the northwest side of the ballpark.

The 2016 Midwest League Champions and hosts of the 2017 MWL All-Star Game presented by GoGreat.com have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. For tickets and more information about the Great Lakes Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

