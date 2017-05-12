Baseball Posts 2-1 Win Over Walsh Behind Ian Dimitrie's Complete Game

GLIAC TOURNAMENT – 2ND ROUND
#1 NORTHWOOD VS. #4 WALSH
SCORE: Northwood 2, Walsh 1
RECORDS: Northwood 41-11, Walsh 32-18
LOCATION: Athletes in Action Sports Complex, Grady's Field, Xenia, Ohio.
RECAP: Northwood defeats Walsh 2-1 in the second round of the GLIAC tournament behind Ian Dimitrie's complete game.
GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS
- After both pitchers started the contest with easy first innings, Northwood opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Continuing his power surge in the 2017 GLIAC tournament, Javier Martinez hit his second bomb in as many games. This one a solo shot over the left field fence to give Northwood a 1-0 lead.
- After a scoreless third, Northwood came back in the fourth to scratch across a run and go up 2-0. David Vinsky led off with an infield single, and after the bases were loaded on a walk and a hit batsman, Robert Spencer drew a walk to score Vinsky and make it 2-0 Northwood.
- Walsh manufactured a run in the top of the eighth inning when Marcus Bobb doubled down the left field line and would later score on a RBI single by Andrew Stalnaker to make the score 2-1, Northwood still led.
- Continuing his outstanding performance on the mound, Ian Dimitrie was unfazed by the Walsh run in the eighth and returned to the hill to retire Walsh in order in the top of the ninth inning to seal the win and earn the complete game.
GAME 1 STATS
- Runs/Hits/Errors Northwood: 2/5/0 Walsh 1/6/2
- Runners Left on Base: Northwood: 6 Walsh: 11
- Winning Pitcher: Ian Dimitrie (6-4) 9 IP, 6H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 3K
- Losing Pitcher: Hyatt Shenefiel (5-1) 6 IP, 3H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 1K
TOP NU PERFORMERS
GAME NOTES
- The complete game for Ian Dimitrie is the fifth of his career, all five have been in the 2017 season.
- Northwood starts the 2017 GLIAC tournament with back to back complete game performances by Tyler Jandron and Ian Dimitrie. Both pitchers tossed 9 innings without eclipsing 100 pitches,
- Ian Dimitire induced 15 ground ball outs, 11 of which were to either third base or shortstop. Northwood did not commit an error in the contest.
- Northwood has now won seven consecutive games and 15 of their last 17.
- Northwood is 16-0 in 9 inning GLIAC games this season.
COACH JORDAN BISCHEL
"Ian Dimitrie and the infield defense behind were the story today. They were outstanding. Walsh is a tremendous team. We are excited to have an opportunity to play again tomorrow."
UP NEXT
- The Timberwolves continue the 2017 GLIAC tournament with a game tomorrow (May 12th) at 2:00 pm. Northwood will play the winner of #3 Tiffin and #5 Grand Valley State.
