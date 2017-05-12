Gander Mountain in Saginaw is not closing - WNEM TV 5

Gander Mountain in Saginaw is not closing

Posted: Updated:
By Michael E. Cumpston (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons By Michael E. Cumpston (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Despite reports to the contrary, Gander Mountain in Saginaw County is not closing.

The Kochville Township store may have a "store closing" sign on the door, but the company's new owner said he is keeping it open.

Gander Mountain was acquired this month by Camping World Holdings. Part of the agreement is liquidating the store's inventory.

Gander Mountain's new owner promises to bring in new items.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.