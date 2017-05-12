Gander Mountain in Saginaw is not closing

By Michael E. Cumpston (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Despite reports to the contrary, Gander Mountain in Saginaw County is not closing.

The Kochville Township store may have a "store closing" sign on the door, but the company's new owner said he is keeping it open.

Gander Mountain was acquired this month by Camping World Holdings. Part of the agreement is liquidating the store's inventory.

Gander Mountain's new owner promises to bring in new items.

