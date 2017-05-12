Couple told they can no longer house hockey players

Hockey memorabilia cover the walls at Ron Dashkovitz and Connie Weideman's home.

It's the memories behind the keepsakes that make them extra special.

"They're family," Weideman said.

Over the last few years the couple's family has grown. They have opened their home to young men who have left their own homes to pursue a professional hockey career.

So far they have housed four members of the Saginaw Spirit hockey team - all teenagers.

"It's not just like we just have them for a year and there's not communication for the rest of your life. We have them forever in our hearts," Dashkovitz said.

The couple lives in the Sawmill West condominiums and their condo association told them they can no longer house players.

"I got this registered letter yesterday stating we cannot have anybody. And it just breaks my heart. And you know, we're just trying to support the Spirit and support Saginaw," Weideman said.

The couple said the association determined they were housing transients, something not allowed in the association's bylaws.

A transient is defined as a person staying in a place for only a short time.

The couple argue the players don't fit that description.

"This is my home and they're telling me I can't have a kid in my home who loves us, who's already told me, 'you're my second mom.' He's their second dad. That's not transient. That is family. And that's how they become," Weideman said.

TV5 reached out to the association, but the president did not return our calls.

The couple just hope the issue is resolved before the next hockey season.

"I just can't believe somebody would take that opportunity away from those children and take that opportunity away from us," Dashkovitz said.

The couple plans to seek legal help because they feel they are being wronged.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.