BREAKING: Police search for young child in Saginaw

Police are actively searching for a 3-year-old child on Saginaw's west side.

The child went missing Friday night.

Sources close to the situation said there's a Michigan State Police K-9 unit involved in the search near the Green Point Environmental Learning Center.

The Saginaw Township Police Department, Saginaw County Sheriff's Department and the Michigan State Police are involved in the search.

MSP also has a helicopter involved in the search.

A bicycle was found near the scene, police said.

