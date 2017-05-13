Mother’s Day weekend marks Carroll Park clean-up in Bay City.

Day 1 (5-13): All clean-up work: Dredging the pond of organic and man-made debris, cleaning the debris, picking up organic and man-made debris within the fenced-in area, cleaning the animal statues, and cleaning the bridge.

Day 2 (5-14): All painting: The bridge and the animals will be re-paired and re-painted.

Both days begin at 8am with a break for lunch and then continue until 5pm.

Over 50 volunteers and the owners of Edge Above the Rest of Bay City, began the revitalization project. “We’re revitalizing Bay City, one park at a time,” said Steven Adair. He’s a co-owner of the landscaping company Edge Above the Rest, and he says the community deserves to put business aside and bring Carroll Park back to life.

The project came about when community activist C.J. Miller says he created a Facebook page to promote positivity throughout Bay County called “Through These 4 Eyes.”

"One set of pictures that I posted were of Carroll Park. It got over 30 thousand views within no time at all from people just pouring in love for Carroll Park," Miller said.

That's when Edge Above the Rest and other volunteers stepped in to help clean-up Carroll Park, many of them with fond childhood memories visiting the park.

"We just want to get out and try to make a change because it kind of got ran down the last few years,” said James Deaton. He’s also a co-owner of the landscaping company and says he grew up visiting Carroll Park. “I remember there being animals and all kinds of stuff here and it's always been an active place where people would come, and it's just beautiful so we want to make it better," said Deaton.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.