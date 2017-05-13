Trump suggests he might drop daily press briefings

President Donald Trump is threatening to do away with a Washington institution, the daily press briefing at the White House.

His remarks follow widespread criticism for the White House's shifting explanations and misstatements about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The daily press briefing is the most high-profile forum for journalists to question the administration about policy and the news of the day.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said that he is "a very active president" and that it's not possible for his surrogates "to stand at podium with perfect accuracy." He went on to suggest that written responses might be better "for the sake of accuracy."

In an interview on Fox News Channel, Trump suggested that he might conduct a briefing himself every two weeks.



