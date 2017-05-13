Grand jury indicts 5 alleged members of deadly Detroit gang

A grand jury has indicted five men prosecutors say are members of a gang that has terrorized a Detroit neighborhood, burned businesses and killed rivals.

The Detroit News reports a federal indictment unsealed Friday charges the men with racketeering and various gun and drug crimes.

It alleges the "Young and Scandalous" gang took over the Brightmoor neighborhood and killed at least three people while trying to dominate the drug market. Prosecutors say gang members boasted about their actions in videos posted on social media.

Charged are 36-year-old Corey Toney, 30-year-old Edward Tavorn, 27-year-old Andre Chattam, 25-year-old Kevin Pearson and 23-year-old Sontez Wells. All five are from Detroit.

Authorities are looking for Chattam. The others are in custody.

It was unclear Saturday whether the men have an attorney who could comment on their behalf.

